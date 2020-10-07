Menu
2015 Toyota RAV4

59,390 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Max Motors Auto Sales

306-270-0522

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

2015 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,390KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6084066
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV1FW362150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White (White)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,390 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 2.5L ONLY 59,390KM

$18,999
No Extra Fees
WITH WARRANTY

*RECONDITIONED AND FULLY INSPECTED*

*Call/Text for appointment
(Open on Sundays)
WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1

306-270-0522
306-955-5566

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
-Back-up camera
-Heated Seats
-Privacy Glass
-Power Windows
-Cruise Control
-Fog Lamps
-Adjustable Steering Wheel
-Power Mirrors
-Wireless Cell Phone Hookup
-Rear Spoiler
-Roof Rack

Vehicle Features

Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Rear child safety locks
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Steel spare wheel
SPLASH GUARDS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Black rear bumper
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Way Passenger Seat
6-Way Driver Seat
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Streaming Audio
60 L Fuel Tank
899# Maximum Payload
Tires: P225/65R17 AS -inc: compact spare tire
Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 4 speakers and roof mounted antenna
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft and recline adjustments and driver cushion height
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
4.071 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,085 kgs (4,600 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainless steel ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

