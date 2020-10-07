2015 Toyota RAV4

Body-coloured door handles
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: P225/65R17 AS -inc: compact spare tire
Radio: AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA -inc: audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, 4 speakers and roof mounted antenna
Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft and recline adjustments and driver cushion height
Wheels: 17" Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
GVWR: 2,085 kgs (4,600 lbs)
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder SMPI -inc: aluminum alloy block, dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS), Tier 2 Bin 5 emissions rating, heavy duty battery, starter, alternator and heater and stainless steel ...
