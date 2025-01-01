Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Toyota Sienna

211,576 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Toyota Sienna

Watch This Vehicle
12298230

2015 Toyota Sienna

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

  1. 1742423719
  2. 1742423719
  3. 1742423719
  4. 1742423719
  5. 1742423719
  6. 1742423720
  7. 1742423720
  8. 1742423720
  9. 1742423720
  10. 1742423720
  11. 1742423720
  12. 1742423720
  13. 1742423719
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
211,576KM
VIN 5TDKK3DC0FS552435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,576 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2017 Chevrolet Equinox 110,370 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Pilot for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Honda Pilot 149,831 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Yukon for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 GMC Yukon 197,100 KM $29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Sienna