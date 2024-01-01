$11,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Yaris
LE
2015 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-491-7275
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,050KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN VNKKTUD34FA037025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # XP294
- Mileage 113,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close
The Toyota Yaris is a fuel efficient city car with impressive tech and safety features. This 2015 Toyota Yaris is for sale today.
The 2015 Toyota Yaris subcompact hatchback has European flair all wrapped up in an attractive, affordable, fuel-efficient package. It has ample interior room, plenty of features, and is simply fun to drive. The Yaris is the perfect car for those who want to save their fuel budget and look good doing it.This hatchback has 113,050 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $91.62 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
2015 Toyota Yaris