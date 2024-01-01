Menu
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close

The Toyota Yaris is a fuel efficient city car with impressive tech and safety features. This 2015 Toyota Yaris is for sale today.

The 2015 Toyota Yaris subcompact hatchback has European flair all wrapped up in an attractive, affordable, fuel-efficient package. It has ample interior room, plenty of features, and is simply fun to drive. The Yaris is the perfect car for those who want to save their fuel budget and look good doing it.This hatchback has 113,050 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $91.62 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!

As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba.

2015 Toyota Yaris

113,050 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-491-7275

Contact Seller

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN VNKKTUD34FA037025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XP294
Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close

The Toyota Yaris is a fuel efficient city car with impressive tech and safety features. This 2015 Toyota Yaris is for sale today.

The 2015 Toyota Yaris subcompact hatchback has European flair all wrapped up in an attractive, affordable, fuel-efficient package. It has ample interior room, plenty of features, and is simply fun to drive. The Yaris is the perfect car for those who want to save their fuel budget and look good doing it.This hatchback has 113,050 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 106HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $91.62 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


We know that you have high expectations, and as car dealers, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!



As your one stop shop for quality pre owned vehicles and hassle free auto financing in Saskatoon, we provide the following offers & incentives for our valued clients in Saskatchewan, Alberta & Manitoba.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Email Platinum AutoSport

2015 Toyota Yaris