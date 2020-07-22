2015 Volkswagen Golf

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Floor mats Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Telematics Keyless Start Four wheel disc brakes Leather Seat HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires A/C Climate Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror A/C Multi-Zone Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Generic Moon/Sun Roof Moon/Sun Roof Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.