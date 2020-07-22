Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

306 Deal Auto Sales

306-994-7779

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Leather & moonroof

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Leather & moonroof

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-994-7779

Sale Price

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5698893
  • Stock #: 000489
  • VIN: 3VW5T7AU9FM000489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This is a CLEAN TITLE Hatchback, on top of that a 6 Month - 10,000 Kilometers Power-Train warranty is included.This Hatchback has been well cared for by the Two Previous Owners, on top of that you can expect increased fuel mileage with the manual transmission.Enjoy driving this dependable 4 Cylinder engine while getting amazing fuel mileage and reliability plus you can expect better fuel economy thanks to the front wheel drive.The navigation system not only delivers accurate directions but increases this vehicles value at the same time you'll never fear a blind spot again when backing up thanks to the Volkswagen back-up camera option. The Keyless Start contains safeguards to ensure that your car doesn't spring to life at the wrong time while you can let sun or moonlight in with the push of a button with the power roof. The factory built-in HID headlights are more energy-efficient than halogen lamps, producing three times the light output of a comparably-powered halogen lamp, whats more is the crystal clear HD radio delivers sound without any distortion.Listening to dozens of genres of static-free music with the built-in Satellite Radio makes any trip more comfortable whereas the hands-free calling is a great safety perk thanks to the installed Bluetooth connection. The MP3 player is a convenient feature that takes the sound quality to another level whereas the premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks. The AUX input is a must have for the ultimate in entertainment selection, whats more is the keyless entry is an added convenience option.The installed stability control improves traction on slippery or icy roads, moreover the cruise control takes much of the foot-work out of long distance driving. This alarm system trims down your car insurance premium and keeps your belongings safe, whats more is the heated front seats are a great feature for

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Security alarm system
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Keyless Start
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

