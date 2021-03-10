Menu
2015 Volkswagen Golf

78,662 KM

Details

$21,842

+ tax & licensing
$21,842

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door Autobahn Autobahn - LEATHER - NEW TIRES - ACCIDENT FREE

2015 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door Autobahn Autobahn - LEATHER - NEW TIRES - ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$21,842

+ taxes & licensing

78,662KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6700649
  Stock #: 001514
  VIN: 3VW5T7AU9FM001514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,662 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION - LOW KM



Leather Interior

Heated Seats

Moonroof

Remote Start

Reverse Camera

18" Golf R Wheels

Fender Premium Audio System Including 8 Speakers and a Subwoofer

Satellite Radio

USB Input

Bi-Xenon Headlights w/ Adaptive Front-light System (AFS)

2.0L Turbocharged Four Cylinder Engine

6 Speed Manual Transmission

8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat 

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors - Heated

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Controls

Remote Keyless Entry w/ Push to Start

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the “haggle hassle” by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it’s the lowest price in our market and we’ll prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

