$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline - HEATED SEATS - SUNROOF - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,527KM
VIN 3VWB07AJ1FM411256
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 411256
- Mileage 145,527 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
- Heated Seats
- Power Moonroof
- Rearview Camera
- Cooling Glove Box
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Heated Washer Nozzles
- Bluetooth Phone Connectivity w/ Voice Activation
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Shift Knob & Handbrake Lever
- Media Device Interface w/ iPod Connectivity
- AUX Input Jack
- Power Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Turn Signals
- 5-Speed Manual Transmission
- 1.8L TSI 4-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colour: Titan Black Sienna Cloth
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/volkswagen/ca/2015-jetta.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
