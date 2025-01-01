2015 Volkswagen Jetta

Menu
Key Features:

- Heated Seats
- Power Moonroof
- Rearview Camera
- Cooling Glove Box
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Heated Washer Nozzles
- Bluetooth Phone Connectivity w/ Voice Activation
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Shift Knob & Handbrake Lever
- Media Device Interface w/ iPod Connectivity
- AUX Input Jack
- Power Heated Sideview Mirrors w/ Turn Signals
- 5-Speed Manual Transmission
- 1.8L TSI 4-Cylinder Engine

Exterior Colour: Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colour: Titan Black Sienna Cloth

Manufacturers Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/volkswagen/ca/2015-jetta.pdf

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

VIN 3VWB07AJ1FM411256

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

