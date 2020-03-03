2015 Volkswagen Passat

- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Block Heater
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Chrome bodyside mouldings
- Black grille w/chrome accents
- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 140 Amp Alternator
- Cornering Lights
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Window Grid Diversity Antenna
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Tires: P235/45R18 AS
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Analog Display
- Chrome Side Windows Trim
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 70 L Fuel Tank
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
- Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Streaming Audio
- Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
- Wheels: Bristol 8J x 18" Alloy
- Heatable Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats w/3-position memory function (seat and exterior mirrors) for driver seat
- 72-Amp/Hr 380CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Engine: 2.0L TDI Turbocharged In-Line 4 Cylinder
- Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: direct shift gearbox and sport mode, Remote Start
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.