Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Passat

HIGHLINE

Location

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

306-270-0522

  1. 4743492
  2. 4743492
  3. 4743492
  4. 4743492
  5. 4743492
  6. 4743492
  7. 4743492
  8. 4743492
  9. 4743492
  10. 4743492
  11. 4743492
  12. 4743492
  13. 4743492
  14. 4743492
  15. 4743492
  16. 4743492
  17. 4743492
  18. 4743492
Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,224KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4743492
Exterior Colour
Titanium Beige Metallic (Tan)
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2015 Volkswagen Passat DIESEL 2.0L Highline b-Camera/Nav/Leather heated seat 132,224KM

*** NEW ADDRESS 3527 FAITHFULL AVE, SASKATOON, S7P0G1 ***

$14,999
With WARRANTY
No Extra Fees

*Call/Text for appointment OR schedule online!
(Open on Sundays) WWW.MAXMOTORS.CA
306-270-0522
306-361-6889

VEHICLE OPTIONS:

-Rear view Camera
-Sunroof
-Remote start
-BTooth
-Push button
-Heated seats
-Leather-wrapped steering wheel
-Satellite radio
-Cruise control
- AM/FM Stereo
- CD Player
- Climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Push button
- Power Window
- Fog Lights
- Power Lights

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Block Heater
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Chrome bodyside mouldings
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 140 Amp Alternator
  • Cornering Lights
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Window Grid Diversity Antenna
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Tires: P235/45R18 AS
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Wheels w/Silver Accents
  • Analog Display
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 70 L Fuel Tank
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
  • Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
  • Wheels: Bristol 8J x 18" Alloy
  • Heatable Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable front seats w/3-position memory function (seat and exterior mirrors) for driver seat
  • 72-Amp/Hr 380CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Engine: 2.0L TDI Turbocharged In-Line 4 Cylinder
  • Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: direct shift gearbox and sport mode, Remote Start
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Max Motors Auto Sales

2017 Nissan Micra S
 58,000 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic
2010 Jaguar XF Premi...
 130,446 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 87,000 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic
Max Motors Auto Sales

Max Motors Auto Sales

3527 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7L 6G3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-270-XXXX

(click to show)

306-270-0522

Send A Message