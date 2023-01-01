2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 7 8 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10459446

10459446 Stock #: RF1628A

RF1628A VIN: wVGJV7AX8FW533631

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # RF1628A

Mileage 169,783 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.