2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

169,783 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Carget Automotive

306-715-7129

4MOTION - Panoroof| B/T| Leather| Heated Seats

Location

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

169,783KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10459446
  • Stock #: RF1628A
  • VIN: wVGJV7AX8FW533631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,783 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 VW Tiguan 4Motion comes fully serviced with a 130 Point inspection and No payments for 90 days O.A.C

Locally Traded, Carfax Available, Panoroof, Bluetooth, Leather HEATED Seats and MUCH MORE!!!

CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is Saskatoon's newest and most dependable Used car Dealership. We ensure that you get a car buying experience of the highest level of excellence. Our unique management and 5 star sales and support team will ensure that you get the best quality and best value in our vehicles that is unmatched anywhere else.

CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is proudly serving areas like Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Yorkton, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary and much more.

We guarantee that we can get you financed no matter what the situation. New to Canada, Bad credit, Student, No credit, Work permit - NO PROBLEM. We deal with all major financial institutions and guarantee you the FASTEST approval and the LOWEST rate possible.

Come check us out at 518 51st Street E NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED EVERYONE IS APPROVED -GOOD CREDIT -BAD CREDIT -NO CREDIT WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED IN 15 MINUTES!!!

SASKATCHEWANS LARGEST LUXURY DEALERSHIP! WE SHIP ACROSS CANADA; LOCATION IS NO ISSUE!

CALL OUR CREDIT HOTLINE AND GET APPROVED NOW!!!

639 317 4541

TEXT: 306 220 7978 Jordan Rawlyk

TEXT: 306 260 6844 Tyler Hodgson

TEXT: 306 715 7129 Roy Fernandes

TEXT: 639 317 4541 Tristan Mariano For more Info.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

