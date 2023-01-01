$16,382+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4MOTION - AWD - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
149,143KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10504887
- Stock #: 597218
- VIN: WVGJV7AX1FW597218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth Mobile Phone Connectivity and Voice Activation
Leather-Wrapped Multifunction Steering Wheel and Shift Knob
Auxiliary Input
8-Way Manually Adjustable Front Seats with Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioned Glovebox
Exterior Temperature Display
Air Conditioning
Exterior Features:
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Heated Mirrors
16" Portland Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Cruise Control
Electronic Park Brake
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
200hp/ 207lb-ft Torque
6 Speed Automatic Tiptronic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
