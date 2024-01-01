2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Menu
<div><span><b>Exceptional Condition - All-Wheel Drive! - Lower Kilometers</b><br><br></span><span>Key Features:</span><span><br></span><span><br>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br>- 9.4L/100km Combined Fuel Economy<br>- Bluetooth Connectivity w/ Voice Activation<br>- Auxiliary Input<br>- Cruise Control<br>- Heated Sideview Mirrors<br>- Front Fog Lights<br>- Exterior Temperature Display<br>- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)<br>- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)<br>- 2.0L TSI 4-Cylinder Engine<br><br><b>Manufacturers Brochure: </b></span><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qxmgmqAlm7AmG7KGjSmWPtHL68GgXOTI target=_blank><span>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qxmgmqAlm7AmG7KGjSmWPtHL68GgXOTI</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.<br><br></span><span>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.<br></span><span><br>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.<br></span><span><br>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span></span><span></span></div>

Used
167,816KM
VIN WVGJV7AX1FW597218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 597218A
  • Mileage 167,816 KM

Vehicle Description

Exceptional Condition - All-Wheel Drive! - Lower Kilometers

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 9.4L/100km Combined Fuel Economy
- Bluetooth Connectivity w/ Voice Activation
- Auxiliary Input
- Cruise Control
- Heated Sideview Mirrors
- Front Fog Lights
- Exterior Temperature Display
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- 2.0L TSI 4-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturer's Brochure: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qxmgmqAlm7AmG7KGjSmWPtHL68GgXOTI

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

