2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD - LEATHER - PANORAMIC MOONROOF

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline AWD - LEATHER - PANORAMIC MOONROOF

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$17,736

+ taxes & licensing

  • 93,600KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4773294
  • Stock #: 555994
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX0FW555994
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

BLUETOOTH - REVERSE CAMERA - LOCAL VEHICLE



AWD

Leather Interior

Heated Seats

Panoramic Moonroof

Reverse Camera w/ Parking Sensors

Bluetooth Hands Free Calling w/ Audio Streaming

Satellite Radio

Auxiliary Input

8-Way Driver's Seat w/ Power Recline

Power Windows

Power Locks

Power Mirrors

Dual-zone Automatic Climate Control w/ Passenger Temperature Control

Remote Keyless Entry

Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel

Cruise Control

Privacy Glass

Fog Lights

17" Alloy Wheels

2.0L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

Traction and Stability Control



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, its the lowest price in our market and well prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

