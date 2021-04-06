2015 Western Star 4900

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Western Star 4900SF
Heavy Spec
Sleeper Cab
Engine: Detroit DD16, Triple Threat Delete (700 HP)
Mileage (Showing): 570,440 miles Approx.
Hours (Showing): 10,251 hrs.
Transmission: 18 Speed Eaton Fuller With Extended Shifter
Tire Size: 11R24.5
Locking Differential: 3 Way Lockers
Front Axle Capacity: 5,996kg (13,200lbs.)
Rear Axle Capacity: 10,432kg (23,000lbs.)
This unit was driven by the previous owner since 300,000 km.
Features: Air Ride Cab, PTO, Cab Heat, A/C, Cruise, Tilt Steering Column, Aluminum Rims, Sliding 5th Wheel, Air Shut Off Valve, 4 Hydraulic Connections On Rear, Tire Chains, Heated Seat, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fridge in Cab, Webasto Heater, Cobra CB Radio, Heated JW Speaker Lights, Light Bar, and more!
Recent Repairs/Work: New PTO, New Hydraulic Pump, New Steertires, 1 Set of New Drive Tires, New Head, New Turbo, New Injectors, Repaired Radiator, Front End Replaced With King Pins (Ditch Side), Suspension Bushings, Rebuilt Driveline, New Water Pump, New Fan Clutch, New 5th Wheel, New Work Lights, 2 New Airbags, Brakes Replaced 1 Yr Ago, Pan Pulled Bearings Were Within Spec.
Previous work orders provided, service history on hand. Safety passed in Saskatchewan, April 2021.
All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.
