2015 Western Star 4900

0 KM

Details Description

$89,997

+ tax & licensing
$89,997

+ taxes & licensing

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

306-244-7878

2015 Western Star 4900

2015 Western Star 4900

SF

2015 Western Star 4900

SF

Location

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

306-244-7878

$89,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 6853286
  • Stock #: FT1172
  • VIN: 5KJJAED10FPGL2357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # FT1172
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Western Star 4900SF
Heavy Spec
Sleeper Cab

Engine: Detroit DD16, Triple Threat Delete (700 HP)
Mileage (Showing): 570,440 miles Approx.
Hours (Showing): 10,251 hrs.
Transmission: 18 Speed Eaton Fuller With Extended Shifter
Tire Size: 11R24.5
Locking Differential: 3 Way Lockers
Front Axle Capacity: 5,996kg (13,200lbs.)
Rear Axle Capacity: 10,432kg (23,000lbs.)

This unit was driven by the previous owner since 300,000 km.

Features: Air Ride Cab, PTO, Cab Heat, A/C, Cruise, Tilt Steering Column, Aluminum Rims, Sliding 5th Wheel, Air Shut Off Valve, 4 Hydraulic Connections On Rear, Tire Chains, Heated Seat, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fridge in Cab, Webasto Heater, Cobra CB Radio, Heated JW Speaker Lights, Light Bar, and more!

Recent Repairs/Work: New PTO, New Hydraulic Pump, New Steertires, 1 Set of New Drive Tires, New Head, New Turbo, New Injectors, Repaired Radiator, Front End Replaced With King Pins (Ditch Side), Suspension Bushings, Rebuilt Driveline, New Water Pump, New Fan Clutch, New 5th Wheel, New Work Lights, 2 New Airbags, Brakes Replaced 1 Yr Ago, Pan Pulled Bearings Were Within Spec.

Previous work orders provided, service history on hand. Safety passed in Saskatchewan, April 2021.

All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST.

Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/

Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on automobiles at $80/hour for our Journeymen mechanics! From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all. We are now proud to be offering Heavy Duty Mechanic services at $140/hour, truck, trailer, equipment, you name it!

Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at ultra-low wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

Full Throttle Sports and Leisure

1025 Brighton Boulevard, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1P3

