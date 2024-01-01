$26,791+ tax & licensing
2016 Acura MDX
SH-AWD - NAVIGATION PKG - 3RD ROW - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - MOONROOF
2016 Acura MDX
SH-AWD - NAVIGATION PKG - 3RD ROW - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - REMOTE START - MOONROOF
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,791
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,598KM
VIN 5FRYD4H47GB506196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 506196
- Mileage 141,598 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers - 7-Passenger - Exceptional Condition
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- 7-Passenger Seating
- Navigation Package!
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Power Moonroof
- Multi-Angle Rearview Camera
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
- Blind Spot Information System
- Cross Traffic Monitor System
- Lane Departure Warning & Keeping Assist
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Headlamp Washers
- 8-Inch Display Screen
- AcuraLink Connectivity System
- 10-Speaker Acura/ELS Surround Premium Audio System
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Heated Windshield
- Tri-Zone Climate
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Power Liftgate
- Driver's Seat Memory Settings
- 3.5L i-VTEC 6-Cylinder Engine
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2016-Acura-MDX-CN.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$26,791
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2016 Acura MDX