Accident Free - Low Kilometers - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Technology Package!
- Navigation Package!
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Remote Start
- Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow
- Power Moonroof
- Acura DVD Entertainment System w/ 9-Inch Display
- 11-Speaker Acura/ELS Surround Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer
- Rearview Camera
- AcuraLink Connectivity System
- Blind Spot Information System
- Cross Traffic Monitor System
- Lane Departure Warning & Keeping Assist
- Forward Collision Warning System
- Auto-Levelling Front Headlamps
- Headlamp Washers
- Heated Windshield
- Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
- Rear Side Sunshades
- Drivers Seat Memory Settings
- 3.5L i-VTEC 6-Cylinder Engine

Manufacturers Brochure: https://www.acura.ca/Content/acura.ca/en/2016/mdx/mdx_10126/GenericLink/header_EN.pdf

2016 Acura MDX
SH-AWD Technology
$27,396 + tax & licensing
131,560 KM
VIN 5FRYD4H44GB502297
Exterior Colour: White diamond pearl
Interior Colour: Black
Body Style: SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Drive Type: All Wheel Drive
Transmission: Automatic
Engine: 6-cylinder
Doors: 4-door
Stock #: 502297

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800

