2016 Acura TLX
Tech - Backup Cam, Nav, Sunroof, Remote Start
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
- Listing ID: 9476532
- Stock #: 99843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,764 KM
Vehicle Description
Only 74,764 Miles! This Acura TLX delivers a Premium Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, MP3 Player, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Seat Memory, Climate Control, ABS, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Trip Computer, Power Driver Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers, MP3 Player, Driver Vanity Mirror, Woodgrain Interior Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Auxiliary Audio Input, Automatic Headlights, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Rear Performance, Brake Assist, Remote Engine Start, Tires - Front Performance, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Steering, Keyless Entry, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, Floor Mats, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Windows, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Defrost, Rear Bench Seat, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Lane Departure Warning, Power Door Locks, Power Passenger Seat, Sun/Moonroof, Bluetooth Connection, Stability Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Front Side Air Bag, Heated Mirrors, Heated Rear Seat(s), Navigation System, Keyless Start, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Pass-Through Rear Seat, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Power Door Locks, A/C, Leather Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Mirror Memory, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Security System, Trip Computer, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Multi-Zone A/C, Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Cross-Traffic Alert, Traction Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Requires Subscription, LED Headlights, Front Head Air Bag, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Collision Warning, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.
Vehicle Features
