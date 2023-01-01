Menu
2016 Acura TLX

74,764 KM

Details Description Features

$25,800

+ tax & licensing
$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

Contact Seller
2016 Acura TLX

2016 Acura TLX

Tech - Backup Cam, Nav, Sunroof, Remote Start

2016 Acura TLX

Tech - Backup Cam, Nav, Sunroof, Remote Start

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$25,800

+ taxes & licensing

74,764KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9476532
  • Stock #: 99843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 74,764 Miles! This Acura TLX delivers a Premium Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, MP3 Player, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Seat Memory, Climate Control, ABS, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Trip Computer, Power Driver Seat, Rain Sensing Wipers, MP3 Player, Driver Vanity Mirror, Woodgrain Interior Trim, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Auxiliary Audio Input, Automatic Headlights, Blind Spot Monitor, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Rear Performance, Brake Assist, Remote Engine Start, Tires - Front Performance, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Steering, Keyless Entry, Keyless Entry, Heated Steering Wheel, Floor Mats, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Windows, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Defrost, Rear Bench Seat, Premium Sound System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Lane Departure Warning, Power Door Locks, Power Passenger Seat, Sun/Moonroof, Bluetooth Connection, Stability Control, Heated Front Seat(s), Front Side Air Bag, Heated Mirrors, Heated Rear Seat(s), Navigation System, Keyless Start, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Pass-Through Rear Seat, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Power Door Locks, A/C, Leather Steering Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Mirror Memory, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Security System, Trip Computer, Smart Device Integration, Power Windows, Multi-Zone A/C, Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Power Door Locks, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Mirror Memory, Power Folding Mirrors, Cross-Traffic Alert, Traction Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Requires Subscription, LED Headlights, Front Head Air Bag, Back-Up Camera, Child Safety Locks, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Collision Warning, Immobilizer*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

