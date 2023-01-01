2016 Acura TLX

$25,800 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 7 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9476532

9476532 Stock #: 99843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 74,764 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front Collision Warning

