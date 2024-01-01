2016 Audi A4

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span><b>S-Line - Low Kilometers - Exceptional Condition <br></b></span><br><span><b>Key Features:<br></b></span><span></span><br><span>- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)<br></span><span>- S-Line Competition Package!</span><br><span>- Heated Leather/Suede Front Seats</span><br><span>- Navigation</span><br><span>- Sunroof</span><br><span>- Front & Rear Parking Sensors</span><br><span>- Rearview Camera</span><br><span>- Headlight Washers</span><br><span>- Tri-Zone Climate</span><br><span>- Rain & Light Sensor</span><br><span>- Proximity Keyless Entry</span><br><span>- 19-Inch Alloy Wheels</span><br><span>- Sport Suspension</span><br><span>- 2.0L TFSI 4-Cylinder Engine</span><br><span></span><br><span><b>Vehicle Specifications: </b></span><a href=https://www.autotrader.ca/research/audi/a4/2016/ target=_blank><span>https://www.autotrader.ca/research/audi/a4/2016/</span></a><span><br><br></span><span>Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.</span><br><span></span><br><span>Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.</span><br><span></span><br><span>This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.</span><br><span></span><br><span>At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.</span><span><br></span></div>

2016 Audi A4

98,050 KM

Details Description Features

$23,724

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Audi A4

Progressiv S-Line - AWD - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - FRONT AND REAR PARKING ASSIST

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Audi A4

Progressiv S-Line - AWD - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - FRONT AND REAR PARKING ASSIST

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller

$23,724

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,050KM
VIN WAUFFCFL6GN004088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 004088
  • Mileage 98,050 KM

Vehicle Description

S-Line - Low Kilometers - Exceptional Condition

Key Features:

- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- S-Line Competition Package!
- Heated Leather/Suede Front Seats
- Navigation
- Sunroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Headlight Washers
- Tri-Zone Climate
- Rain & Light Sensor
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- 19-Inch Alloy Wheels
- Sport Suspension
- 2.0L TFSI 4-Cylinder Engine

Vehicle Specifications: https://www.autotrader.ca/research/audi/a4/2016/

Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection

Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf R - AWD - TECH PKG - HEATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Volkswagen Golf R - AWD - TECH PKG - HEATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL 92,940 KM $28,768 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt 2LT - MANUAL - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - SPORT PKG - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - SUNROOF - PIONEER AUDIO for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt 2LT - MANUAL - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - SPORT PKG - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - SUNROOF - PIONEER AUDIO 107,454 MI $7,318 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi A4 Progressiv S-Line - AWD - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - FRONT AND REAR PARKING ASSIST for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Audi A4 Progressiv S-Line - AWD - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - FRONT AND REAR PARKING ASSIST 98,050 KM $23,724 + tax & lic

Email Saskatoon Auto Connection

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-8800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,724

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Contact Seller
2016 Audi A4