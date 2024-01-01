$23,724+ tax & licensing
2016 Audi A4
Progressiv S-Line - AWD - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - FRONT AND REAR PARKING ASSIST
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$23,724
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,050KM
VIN WAUFFCFL6GN004088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 004088
- Mileage 98,050 KM
Vehicle Description
S-Line - Low Kilometers - Exceptional Condition
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- S-Line Competition Package!
- Heated Leather/Suede Front Seats
- Navigation
- Sunroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Headlight Washers
- Tri-Zone Climate
- Rain & Light Sensor
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- 19-Inch Alloy Wheels
- Sport Suspension
- 2.0L TFSI 4-Cylinder Engine
Vehicle Specifications: https://www.autotrader.ca/research/audi/a4/2016/
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
