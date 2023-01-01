$29,791+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 BMW X4
xDrive28i - AWD - LOW KMS - HARMAN KARDON - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
96,233KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10285791
- Stock #: R21353
- VIN: 5UXXW3C53G0R21353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,233 KM
Vehicle Description
19" M Light Alloy Wheels
Door Sill Finishers with 'M' Design
High-Gloss Shadowline Exterior Trim
Anthracite Headliner
Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim
M Aerodynamic Bodystyling
M Leather Steering Wheel
Front Sport Seats
Sport Suspension
X Embossing on Headrest
Leather Seats
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Moonroof
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Bolster Adjustment
Thigh Extension Support
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Exterior Features:
Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Smart Access Doors
Headlamp Washers
Power Folding Mirrors
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Auto Start/ Stop
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
240hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2