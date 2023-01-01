Menu
2016 BMW X4

96,233 KM

Details Description Features

$29,791

+ tax & licensing
$29,791

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2016 BMW X4

2016 BMW X4

xDrive28i - AWD - LOW KMS - HARMAN KARDON - LOCAL VEHICLE

2016 BMW X4

xDrive28i - AWD - LOW KMS - HARMAN KARDON - LOCAL VEHICLE

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$29,791

+ taxes & licensing

96,233KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10285791
  • Stock #: R21353
  • VIN: 5UXXW3C53G0R21353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R21353
  • Mileage 96,233 KM

Vehicle Description

M Sport Package:

19" M Light Alloy Wheels
Door Sill Finishers with 'M' Design
High-Gloss Shadowline Exterior Trim
Anthracite Headliner
Brushed Aluminum Interior Trim
M Aerodynamic Bodystyling
M Leather Steering Wheel
Front Sport Seats
Sport Suspension
X Embossing on Headrest


Leather Seats
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Moonroof
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Power Passenger Seat
Power Bolster Adjustment
Thigh Extension Support
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Memory Seat Settings
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls


Exterior Features:

Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Smart Access Doors
Headlamp Washers
Power Folding Mirrors


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Navigation
Cruise Control
Hill Descent Control
Auto Start/ Stop
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
2.0L - 4 Cylinder Engine
240hp/ 260lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.


This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

