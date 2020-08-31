Menu
2016 Buick Encore

134,620 KM

$19,995

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Convenience Back-Up Camera! Bluetooth! Sunroof!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

134,620KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5773794
  Stock #: P38036
  VIN: KL4CJFSB5GB651953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P38036
  • Mileage 134,620 KM

Vehicle Description

Come & Check Out this 2016 Buick Encore Convenience! It has a 1.4L 4Cyl Engine AWD & a 6-Speed Automatic Transmission! Power Locks, Windows & Seats! Leather Seats! Automatic Headlights! Dual Zone Temperature Controls! AUX Port! Sunroof! Cruise Control! Steering Wheel Audio Controls! Bluetooth! Reverse with Confidence - Back-Up Camera! Traction Control! Folding Rear Seats!

Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

