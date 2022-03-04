Menu
2016 Buick Encore

128,581 KM

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8498537
  • Stock #: BP1790
  • VIN: KL4CJASB8GB702686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,581 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Buick Encore $19,995 Plus Tax
1.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN# KL4CJASB8GB702686
128,581 Km, 6 speed Automatic, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

