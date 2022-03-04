$20,995+ tax & licensing
306-242-1777
2016 Buick Encore
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
$20,995
- Listing ID: 8498537
- Stock #: BP1790
- VIN: KL4CJASB8GB702686
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,581 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Buick Encore $19,995 Plus Tax
1.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN# KL4CJASB8GB702686
128,581 Km, 6 speed Automatic, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.
Vehicle Features
