Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2016 Cadillac ATS
2.0L Turbo PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!!
Location
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
76,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9271600
- Stock #: P39153
- VIN: 1G6AG5RX6G0185956
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,001 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
