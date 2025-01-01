$41,997+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Cadillac Escalade
Platinum
Location
G-Light Truck & Auto
2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3
306-934-1455
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,575KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYS4DKJ4GR464127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # GL6013A
- Mileage 167,575 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
