Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Cadillac Escalade

167,575 KM

Details Features

$41,997

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle
12630300

2016 Cadillac Escalade

Platinum

Location

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

306-934-1455

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
167,575KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYS4DKJ4GR464127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # GL6013A
  • Mileage 167,575 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From G-Light Truck & Auto

Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Cadillac Escalade Platinum 167,575 KM $41,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-250 XLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2019 Ford F-250 XLT 116,141 KM $44,997 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT DIESEL DUALLY for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT DIESEL DUALLY 136,788 KM $78,997 + tax & lic

Email G-Light Truck & Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
G-Light Truck & Auto

G-Light Truck & Auto

2715 Faithfull Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7C3

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1455

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,997

+ taxes & licensing>

G-Light Truck & Auto

306-934-1455

2016 Cadillac Escalade