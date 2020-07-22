Menu
2016 Chevrolet Camaro

19,043 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

LT - Remote Start, 7" Touch Screen, Back Up Camera, Alloys

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

LT - Remote Start, 7" Touch Screen, Back Up Camera, Alloys

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  Listing ID: 5378645
  Stock #: 20-547A
  VIN: 1G1FB1RSXG0169119

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

19,043KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 20-547A
  • Mileage 19,043 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One Owner*Recent Arrival!*2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstNew Windshield, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Camaro LT, 2D Coupe, 3.6L V6 DI, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Red, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Mode Performance Exhaust, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/Chevrolet MyLink, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Inflation Kit, Traction control.This Camaro has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Camaro 3.6L V6 DI 8-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm 284 lb-ft of torque [383.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm)
Requires Subscription
TRANSMISSON 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

