CARFAX Canada One Owner*Recent Arrival!*2016 Chevrolet Camaro LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstNew Windshield, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Camaro LT, 2D Coupe, 3.6L V6 DI, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Red, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Mode Performance Exhaust, Engine Block Heater, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/Chevrolet MyLink, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Inflation Kit, Traction control.This Camaro has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Camaro 3.6L V6 DI 8-Speed Automatic.
