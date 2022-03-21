Menu
2016 Chevrolet Camaro

32,200 KM

$45,800

+ tax & licensing
$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

2016 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$45,800

+ taxes & licensing

32,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8930041
  Stock #: F1111A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 32,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Compact, 2dr Conv 2SS, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSON 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes transmission oil cooler (Also includes Active Fuel Management.)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

