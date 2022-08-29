$1+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Z71- Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,611 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z713 MONTH SIRIUS XM - NO CHARGE, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Colorado Z71, 4D Crew Cab, 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Bowtie Emblem Package (LPO), Body-Colour Grille (LPO), Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 4-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power steering, Preferred Equipment Group 4Z7, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Chevrolet MyLink, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spray-On Bed Liner, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Black Painted (LPO), Z71 Emblem (LPO), Z71 Midnight Edition.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet Z71 Colorado 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic
