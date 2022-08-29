Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

174,611 KM

Details Description Features

$1

+ tax & licensing
$1

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

4WD Z71- Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

Location

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Sale

174,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9116518
  • Stock #: 22-344B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,611 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2016 Chevrolet Colorado Z713 MONTH SIRIUS XM - NO CHARGE, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Colorado Z71, 4D Crew Cab, 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Black, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Liner (LPO), Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Bowtie Emblem Package (LPO), Body-Colour Grille (LPO), Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver 4-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power steering, Preferred Equipment Group 4Z7, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM w/Chevrolet MyLink, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spray-On Bed Liner, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Black Painted (LPO), Z71 Emblem (LPO), Z71 Midnight Edition.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chevrolet Z71 Colorado 3.6L V6 DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

