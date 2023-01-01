$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Remote start
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
- Listing ID: 10442397
- Stock #: P39475
- VIN: 3G1BE5SM8GS604124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,984 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-Cylinders engine and 6-speed automatic.
Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Remote start, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more info give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/
Vehicle Features
