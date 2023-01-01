Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

108,984 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

LT Auto Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Remote start

LT Auto Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Remote start

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

108,984KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10442397
  • Stock #: P39475
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM8GS604124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39475
  • Mileage 108,984 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-Cylinders engine and 6-speed automatic.
Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Remote start, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more info give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

