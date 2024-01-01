Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

206,702 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT Auto

Watch This Vehicle
11930051

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT Auto

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
206,702KM
VIN 1G1PE5SB6G7209782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 206,702 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT CREW 4 X 4 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2LT CREW 4 X 4 212,196 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee NORTH 4WD 3.2L V6 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Jeep Cherokee NORTH 4WD 3.2L V6 221,377 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT CREW 4 X 4 5.0L for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2020 Ford F-150 XLT CREW 4 X 4 5.0L 205,189 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze