$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT- RS Pkg, Navigation, Sunroof

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited LT- RS Pkg, Navigation, Sunroof

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,381KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5305013
  • Stock #: 2738B
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SBXG7125381
Exterior Colour
Tungsten Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

CARFAX Canada One Owner *Recent Arrival! *2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze Limited 2LT, 4D Sedan, ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Tungsten Metallic, Leather, 18" Split 5-Spoke Silver-Painted Alloy Wheels, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Power Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth for Chevrolet MyLink, Driver/Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Passenger 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Front Projector Type Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Meridian Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Oil Pan Heater, Overhead airbag, Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Rear Compound Crank with Z Link Design, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, RS Appearance Package, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sport Body Kit, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Uplevel Instrument Panel Cluster, USB Port.This Cruze Limited has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet 2LT Cruze Limited ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

