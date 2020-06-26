2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Generic Sun/Moonroof

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)

