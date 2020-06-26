+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One Owner *Recent Arrival! *2016 Chevrolet Cruze Limited Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App.Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze Limited 2LT, 4D Sedan, ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, Tungsten Metallic, Leather, 18" Split 5-Spoke Silver-Painted Alloy Wheels, 3-Spoke Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Power Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth for Chevrolet MyLink, Driver/Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Passenger 6-Way Manual Seat Adjuster, Front Projector Type Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Meridian Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Oil Pan Heater, Overhead airbag, Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player, Rear Compound Crank with Z Link Design, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, RS Appearance Package, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sport Body Kit, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Uplevel Instrument Panel Cluster, USB Port.This Cruze Limited has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet 2LT Cruze Limited ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1