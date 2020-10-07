+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT 73,400km Approx Automatic Transmission 1.4L 4 Cylinder Financing plans available on this Cruze, inquire today for great rates and terms! Great, low KM on this Cruze! Good condition all around. Fully inspected and ready for a great new owner. All listed prices are before GST & Saskatchewan PST. Has this piqued your interest? Good. Get on the phone and give us at Full Throttle a call at (306)244-7878 today - or stop by and see us at 1025 Brighton Boulevard in Saskatoon. Want to keep looking? Thats alright. Check our out full range of great, pre-owned vehicles online at: https://fullthrottleautos.ca/saskatoon-inventory/ We offer many financing plans on vehicles that are 7 years old and newer, on approved credit. Financing on travel trailers from 10 years old and newer. Inquire today! Finally, Full Throttle also means Full Service. We offer some of the lowest mechanic shop rates in the city on Vehicles, and RVs. From regular maintenance to big jobs, we do it all. Did we mention we sell all our available makes and sizes of tires at wholesale prices? Thats right. Call (306)244-7878 to book your appointment today!
