2016 Chevrolet Cruze

83,280 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Limited LTZ

Limited LTZ

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

83,280KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6422506
  • Stock #: P38506
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SB7G7138506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P38506
  • Mileage 83,280 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Rear Park Assist
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
COMPASS DISPLAY
Trunk emergency release handle
Side Blind Zone Alert
Enhanced Acoustic Package
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Alternator, 130 amps
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Brakes, 4-wheel disc
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Convenience hooks, rear
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Suspension, rear, compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders
Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted
Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
Sunroof, power, sliding
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recliner
Seats, heated driver and front passenger with 3 warmth settings
Audio system feature, Pioneer premium 9-speaker system with amplifier, 250 watts
Body kit, sport (Included with (PDA) RS Package.)
Fog lamps, front projector type
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control includes air filter
LTZ Interior Appearance includes 2LT Interior Appearance content plus uplevel jeweled instrument panel cluster and chrome trim rings and optic check accent trim on centre stack and console
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke with polar silver accent
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...

