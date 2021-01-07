2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
Sunroof, power, sliding
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power with manual recliner
Seats, heated driver and front passenger with 3 warmth settings
Audio system feature, Pioneer premium 9-speaker system with amplifier, 250 watts
Body kit, sport (Included with (PDA) RS Package.)
Fog lamps, front projector type
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control includes air filter
LTZ Interior Appearance includes 2LT Interior Appearance content plus uplevel jeweled instrument panel cluster and chrome trim rings and optic check accent trim on centre stack and console
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke with polar silver accent
