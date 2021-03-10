Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

129,111 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BACK UP CAMERA!

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited 1LT CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BACK UP CAMERA!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6794999
  • Stock #: P38241
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB2G7104785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,111 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a midsize-sedan comfort and refinement into a fuel-efficient, compact layout? This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is your choice. It has a fuel efficient 1.4L 4 Cyl engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Door Locks! Power Mirrors! Power Windows! Automatic Headlights! Traction control! Cruise control! Steering mounted audio control! AM/FM Radio! Bluetooth! A/C Back Up Camera! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

