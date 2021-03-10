Menu
2016 Chevrolet Cruze

109,340 KM

Details Description Features

$14,695

+ tax & licensing
$14,695

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LS Auto BLUETOOTH! BACK UP CAMERA! A/C

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

LS Auto BLUETOOTH! BACK UP CAMERA! A/C

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$14,695

+ taxes & licensing

109,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6795002
  Stock #: P38234
  VIN: 1G1BC5SMXG7244343

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 109,340 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Chevrolet Cruze is a compact sedan which can give you a comfort and refinement of a mid-size sedan. It has a 1.4L 4 Cyl engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Door Locks! Power Mirrors! Power Windows! Automatic Headlights! Traction control! AM/FM Radio! Bluetooth! A/C Back up Camera! USB & AUX Input! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

