2016 Chevrolet Cruze

75,007 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited ECO REMOTE START, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, FOG LIGHTS

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

Limited ECO REMOTE START, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, FOG LIGHTS

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

75,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9800173
  • Stock #: YP131C
  • VIN: 1G1PJ5SB1G7122612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,007 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

