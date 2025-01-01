Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

215,896 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12612640

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ AWD

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 12612640
  2. 12612640
  3. 12612640
  4. 12612640
  5. 12612640
  6. 12612640
  7. 12612640
  8. 12612640
  9. 12612640
  10. 12612640
  11. 12612640
  12. 12612640
  13. 12612640
  14. 12612640
  15. 12612640
  16. 12612640
  17. 12612640
  18. 12612640
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
215,896KM
VIN 2GNFLGEKXG6332170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P32170
  • Mileage 215,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2008 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4WD 243,075 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 RAM 1500 SPORT 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2011 RAM 1500 SPORT 4WD 212,866 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD 215,896 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2016 Chevrolet Equinox