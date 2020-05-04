715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Recent Arrival! *2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first *Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Equinox LT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, White, 17" Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Equipment Group 1LT, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Overhead airbag, Pioneer Premium 8-Speaker System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Programmable Rear Liftgate, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/Navigation, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, True North Edition, Universal Home Remote. *This Equinox LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. 1LT Chevrolet LT Equinox 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.
