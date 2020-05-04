Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT- True North Edition, Sunroof, Nav, Remote Start, Pwr Lift Gate

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LT- True North Edition, Sunroof, Nav, Remote Start, Pwr Lift Gate

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 4970820
  2. 4970820
  3. 4970820
  4. 4970820
  5. 4970820
  6. 4970820
  7. 4970820
  8. 4970820
  9. 4970820
  10. 4970820
  11. 4970820
  12. 4970820
  13. 4970820
  14. 4970820
  15. 4970820
  16. 4970820
  17. 4970820
  18. 4970820
  19. 4970820
  20. 4970820
  21. 4970820
  22. 4970820
  23. 4970820
  24. 4970820
  25. 4970820
  26. 4970820
  27. 4970820
  28. 4970820
Contact Seller

$19,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,029KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4970820
  • Stock #: 2694B
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK6G6359263
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Light Titanium/Jet Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival! *2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 150+ Point Inspection* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first *Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Equinox LT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, White, 17" Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Equipment Group 1LT, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Overhead airbag, Pioneer Premium 8-Speaker System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Programmable Rear Liftgate, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink Audio System w/Navigation, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, True North Edition, Universal Home Remote. *This Equinox LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Exceptionally clean inside and out by our professional detail department. 1LT Chevrolet LT Equinox 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2014 Nissan Armada P...
 154,171 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 89,930 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE...
 60,774 KM
$23,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Send A Message