2016 Chevrolet Equinox

195,067 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,067KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7277831
  • Stock #: BP21347
  • VIN: 2GNFLGE37G6302486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP21347
  • Mileage 195,067 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD $14,995 Plus Tax
3.6L, 6 CYL VIN# 2GNFLGE37G6302486
195,067 Km, AWD, Leather Heated Seats, Remote Start, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Power Tailgate, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/Lk, CD , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!..........

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1777

