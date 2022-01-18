Menu
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

150,256 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

LS

LS

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

150,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8143729
  • Stock #: BP1654C
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK3G6240287

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,256 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

