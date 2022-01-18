$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Budget Auto Centre
306-242-1777
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
150,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8143729
- Stock #: BP1654C
- VIN: 2GNFLEEK3G6240287
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,256 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Budget Auto Centre
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3