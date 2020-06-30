Menu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

96,689 KM

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Limited LT- Remote Start, Sunroof, Back Up Camera

Limited LT- Remote Start, Sunroof, Back Up Camera

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

  • Listing ID: 5328374
  • Stock #: 20-477B
  • VIN: 1G11C5SA8GU126004

96,689KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,689 KM

Recent Arrival!2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Malibu Limited LT, 4D Sedan, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, White, Cloth, LT Sun & Convenience Package, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 7" Diagonal Touch-Screen Colour Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Chevrolet MyLink, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power Convenience Package, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Premium Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, USB Port.This Malibu Limited LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Malibu Limited 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Saskatoon Motor Products

