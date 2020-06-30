2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Front Side Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription

