+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LT Certified.GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Malibu Limited LT, 4D Sedan, 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, White, Cloth, LT Sun & Convenience Package, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 7" Diagonal Touch-Screen Colour Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Chevrolet MyLink, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power Convenience Package, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Premium Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, USB Port.This Malibu Limited LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Malibu Limited 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1