2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Headlamps, projector type
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable with integrated turn signals, body-colour
Glass, solar absorbing
Window trim, bright, side
Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
Audio system feature, display, 7" diagonal, touch-screen, colour located on centre stack, rotates upward for storage behind
Voice recognition for phone, music and radio
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding
Armrest, centre, rear with cup holders
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Trunk release, power located in CHMSL decklid, push button open on key fob
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Defogger, rear-window
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary 1 in integrated centre stack, 1 in centre console
Console, overhead
Storage, innovative hidden storage behind 7" diagonal touch screen, large storage in front and rear door panels, and console storage
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior with theater dimming and delayed entry/exit
Lighting, Ice Blue ambient lighting, instrument panel, shifter and front door handles
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
Dead pedal, driver
Brake Assist, panic
Braking control, ECM grade
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Door and window locks, rear child security
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Windows, power with Express-Down on all
Tire, spare, not desired
Wheel, spare, not desired
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual, fore/aft and power up/down
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual, fore/aft and power up/down
Auto stop/start engine
Battery, 800 cold-cranking amps
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
