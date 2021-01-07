Menu
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

161,758 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

161,758KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6422518
  • Stock #: P46694
  • VIN: 1G1ZE5ST8GF246694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P46694
  • Mileage 161,758 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Keyless Start
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Assist handle, front passenger
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Tool kit, road emergency
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Door locks, rear child security
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Headlamps, halogen
Air filter, cabin
ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
Lighting, interior, rear reading lamps, switchable
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Temperature display, outside
Vent, rear console
Warning indicator, front passenger safety belt
Brake rotors, Duralife
Brake, parking, manual
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Antenna, body-colour
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all y...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

