2016 Chevrolet Malibu

2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT. 2002 and 2021 Consumer Choice Award winner and CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. O'Brians Automotive, Saskatchewan.
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Keyless Start
Rear Vision Camera
Hill start assist
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Assist handle, front passenger
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Tool kit, road emergency
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Door locks, rear child security
Windows, power with Express-Down on all
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Engine control, stop-start system
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Armrest, rear centre with cupholders
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Headlamps, halogen
Air filter, cabin
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front side windows
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Tire, compact spare, T125/80R16
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic
Lighting, interior, ambient instrument panel light pipe, front doors pad and map pocket light pipe, and door handle release on all doors
Engine, 1.5L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm, 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm)
Suspension, rear 4-link, independent
Antenna, body-colour
Trunk latch, safety, manual release
Floor mats, carpeted front
Floor mats, carpeted rear
Seats, front bucket
Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down
Door locks, power programmable
OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet, includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.)
Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Remote panic alarm
Tire, P225/55R17
Wheels, 17 (45.7 cm) aluminum
Steering wheel controls, mounted controls for audio, phone and cruise
Seat adjuster, 8-way power driver
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Passive Entry System includes Remote Keyless Entry, extended range
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp, dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Audio system, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with 7 diagonal colour touch-screen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compati...
OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map, deta...
