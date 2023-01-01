Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

154,280 KM

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

1LZ Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Remote start

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

154,280KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10442400
  • Stock #: P39433
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC4GG375924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P39433
  • Mileage 154,280 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 LTZ, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Cylinders engine and 6-speed automatic Transmission. Back up camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Remote start, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more info give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

