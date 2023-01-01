2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 2 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10442400

10442400 Stock #: P39433

P39433 VIN: 3GCUKSEC4GG375924

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P39433

Mileage 154,280 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.