Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

271,202 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
11998924

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 11998924
  2. 11998924
  3. 11998924
  4. 11998924
  5. 11998924
  6. 11998924
  7. 11998924
  8. 11998924
  9. 11998924
  10. 11998924
  11. 11998924
  12. 11998924
  13. 11998924
  14. 11998924
  15. 11998924
  16. 11998924
  17. 11998924
  18. 11998924
  19. 11998924
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
271,202KM
VIN 3GCUKREC4GG121168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 271,202 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2014 GMC Acadia SLE2 AWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2014 GMC Acadia SLE2 AWD 171,360 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Focus Titanium for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2012 Ford Focus Titanium 226,460 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-150 XLT SUPER CREW ONLY for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2012 Ford F-150 XLT SUPER CREW ONLY 125,767 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500