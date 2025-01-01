$21,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Nova Auto Centre
635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2
306-373-6682
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
190,300KM
VIN 3GCUKRECXGG153817
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # GG153817
- Mileage 190,300 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Nova Auto Centre
306-373-6682
