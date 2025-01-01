Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

190,300 KM

Details Features

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12968801

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

306-373-6682

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,300KM
VIN 3GCUKRECXGG153817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # GG153817
  • Mileage 190,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nova Auto Centre

Used 2015 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2015 Ford F-150 XL 0 $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT 85,573 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 184,875 KM $29,599 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nova Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nova Auto Centre

Nova Auto Centre

635 Circle Dr E, Saskatoon, SK S7K 7Y2

Call Dealer

306-373-XXXX

(click to show)

306-373-6682

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Nova Auto Centre

306-373-6682

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500