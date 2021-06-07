Menu
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

181,813 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

LS CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! 4X4! BACKUP CAMERA!

Location

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,813KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7197305
  • Stock #: P38361
  • VIN: 3GCUKNEC2GG317022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a nice truck that offers a smooth ride and confident handling while delivering excellent capability and power? This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado LS is your choice. It has 5.3L 8 Cyl engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power door Locks! Power windows! Power Mirrors! Automatic Headlights! Cruise Control! Traction control! A/C! AM/FM Radio! Backup Camera! Apple carplay & Android Auto connectivity! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

