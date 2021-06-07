2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Looking for a nice truck that offers a smooth ride and confident handling while delivering excellent capability and power? This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado LS is your choice. It has 5.3L 8 Cyl engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power door Locks! Power windows! Power Mirrors! Automatic Headlights! Cruise Control! Traction control! A/C! AM/FM Radio! Backup Camera! Apple carplay & Android Auto connectivity! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
