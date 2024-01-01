$27,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD WT
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD WT
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,805KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC1KUEG1GF113846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T39849
- Mileage 139,805 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories Package, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo !
We sell high quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs in Saskatoon and surrounding area.
The 2016 Silverado 2500HD is completely empowered with excellent features, impressive capability, and legendary reliability. This 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is for sale today.
Built to grind out the toughest of jobs, the 2016 Silverado 2500HD takes your work as seriously as you do. From its innovative cargo box to iconic heavy-duty engines, every detail has a purpose. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 139,805 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 330HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 2500HD's trim level is Work Truck. This work truck comes very well equiped with air conditioning, cruise control, power windows and locks, an impressive towing capacity, 17 inch wheels, a 6 speaker audio system with 4.2 inch colour display, SiriusXM radio, Stabilitrak and much more. Check it out today! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Chrome Accessories Package, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Am/fm Stereo .
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.49 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 40 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your motoring needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250 well-priced vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy, and that's a promise. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500