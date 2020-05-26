2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Menu
$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Contact Seller
HD LTZ - 6.6L Duramax, Z71, Leather, Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  • 59,711KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5037738
  • Stock #: 20-423A
  • VIN: 1GC1KWE8XGF100386
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Dark Ash with Jet Black Interior Accents
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

CARFAX Canada One Owner*Recent Arrival! *2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection *Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Silverado 2500HD LTZ, 4D Crew Cab, Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel, Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic, 4WD, White, Black, 110-Volt AC Power Outlet, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 6-Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Mirror Caps, Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering, Deep-Tinted Glass, Digital Steering Assist, Driver & Front Passenger Vanity Mirror Visors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Shift Transfer Case, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated & Vented Front Seating, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, High Idle Switch, Hill Descent Control, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Off-Road Z71 Package, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Rear Window w/Defogger, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up & Down, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Chevrolet MyLink, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Wireless Charging.*This Silverado 2500HD LTZ has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In unblemished condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LTZ Silverado 2500HD Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbodiesel Allison 1000 6-Speed Automatic*

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

