Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Trax

78,783 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT BACK-UP CAMERA! CRUISE CONTROL! AWD!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT BACK-UP CAMERA! CRUISE CONTROL! AWD!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 6204078
  2. 6204078
  3. 6204078
  4. 6204078
  5. 6204078
  6. 6204078
  7. 6204078
  8. 6204078
  9. 6204078
  10. 6204078
  11. 6204078
  12. 6204078
  13. 6204078
  14. 6204078
  15. 6204078
  16. 6204078
  17. 6204078
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,783KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6204078
  • Stock #: PK38137
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB0GL263210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PK38137
  • Mileage 78,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you a hip urban dweller looking for a small SUV that is great on fuel and packs a smart amount of space inside the cabin for your daily errands along with the driving confidence of AWD? This 2016 Chevrolet Trax can be a great choice. It has 1.4L turbo DOHC Ecotec four-cylinder under the hood for good fuel mileage and lower emissions mated with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power mirrors! Power locks! Power windows! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Steering wheel audio control! Back up Camera! Bluetooth! USB & AUX Input! AM/FM Satellite Radio and many more! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2019 Nissan Kicks SV...
 37,238 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Dart SE S...
 111,421 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Rogue SV...
 53,214 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory