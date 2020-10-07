+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Are you a hip urban dweller looking for a small SUV that is great on fuel and packs a smart amount of space inside the cabin for your daily errands along with the driving confidence of AWD? This 2016 Chevrolet Trax can be a great choice. It has 1.4L turbo DOHC Ecotec four-cylinder under the hood for good fuel mileage and lower emissions mated with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power mirrors! Power locks! Power windows! Cruise Control! Traction Control! Steering wheel audio control! Back up Camera! Bluetooth! USB & AUX Input! AM/FM Satellite Radio and many more! Call Today & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
