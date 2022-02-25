$19,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2016 Chevrolet Trax
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
1-888-317-2537
$19,000
+ taxes & licensing
85,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8337267
- Stock #: J922A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 85,337 KM
Vehicle Description
Trax LT AWD
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8