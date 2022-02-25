Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Trax

85,337 KM

Details Description Features

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

85,337KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8337267
  • Stock #: J922A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,337 KM

Vehicle Description

Trax LT AWD

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2013 Kia Sorento LX
 130,819 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT
 134,996 KM
$35,000 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 61,241 KM
$43,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory