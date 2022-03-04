2016 Chrysler Town & Country

$16,400 + taxes & licensing 2 1 5 , 3 6 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8486220

8486220 Stock #: 4050B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 215,366 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) Granite Crystal Metallic ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY -inc: Bright Door Handles Requires Subscription DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) Blu-Ray/DVD Player Bluetooth Streaming Audio 3rd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.