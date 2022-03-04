Menu
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

215,366 KM

Details Description Features

$16,400

+ tax & licensing
$16,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

Touring - ** As Traded **

Touring - ** As Traded **

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$16,400

+ taxes & licensing

215,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8486220
  • Stock #: 4050B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 215,366 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L ** As Traded **4 New Tires, Town & Country Touring-L, 4D Passenger Van, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, granite crystal metallic clearcoat, black Leather, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 3rd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6.5" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anniversary Edition, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) Streaming Audio, Blu-Ray/DVD Player, Driver Convenience Group, Dual DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Rear Overhead Mini Consoles, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Garmin Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, HDMI Input Jack, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Left Rear Easy Clean Floor Mats, Low tire pressure warning, Mini Overhead Console, Overhead airbag, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 90th Anniversay (DISC), Radio data system, Radio: 430N 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, WP Chrysler Anniversary Splash Screen.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chrysler Touring-L Town & Country Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
RADIO: 430N 6.5" TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY -inc: Bright Door Handles
Requires Subscription
DUAL DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) Blu-Ray/DVD Player Bluetooth Streaming Audio 3rd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone ...

