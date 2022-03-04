$16,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring - ** As Traded **
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$16,400
- Listing ID: 8486220
- Stock #: 4050B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 215,366 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring-L ** As Traded **4 New Tires, Town & Country Touring-L, 4D Passenger Van, Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, granite crystal metallic clearcoat, black Leather, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 3rd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6.5" Touchscreen, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Anniversary Edition, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Microphone, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) Streaming Audio, Blu-Ray/DVD Player, Driver Convenience Group, Dual DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Rear Overhead Mini Consoles, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Garmin Navigation, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, HDMI Input Jack, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Knee airbag, Left Rear Easy Clean Floor Mats, Low tire pressure warning, Mini Overhead Console, Overhead airbag, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 90th Anniversay (DISC), Radio data system, Radio: 430N 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote USB Port, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, WP Chrysler Anniversary Splash Screen.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Chrysler Touring-L Town & Country Pentastar 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic
Vehicle Features
