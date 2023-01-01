$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2016 Dodge Dart
GT Navigation! Remote Start! Heated Steering Wheel!
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10116930
- Stock #: YP168
- VIN: 1C3CDFEB0GD764209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,585 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Dodge Dart GT $15,995 Plus Tax 2.4 L, 4 Cyl, VIN#: 1C3CDFEB0GD764209 101,585 Km, FWD, Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, USB & AUX , Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window/Seats, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Heated Seats, Rear Parking Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Navigation, Sun Roof Remote Start & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.