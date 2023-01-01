Menu
2016 Dodge Dart

101,585 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2016 Dodge Dart

2016 Dodge Dart

GT Navigation! Remote Start! Heated Steering Wheel!

2016 Dodge Dart

GT Navigation! Remote Start! Heated Steering Wheel!

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,585KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10116930
  • Stock #: YP168
  • VIN: 1C3CDFEB0GD764209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,585 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Dodge Dart GT $15,995 Plus Tax 2.4 L, 4 Cyl, VIN#: 1C3CDFEB0GD764209 101,585 Km, FWD, Automatic Headlights, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, USB & AUX , Air, Tilt, Power Lock/Window/Seats, Dual Zone Temperature Controls, Heated Seats, Rear Parking Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Navigation, Sun Roof Remote Start & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info, please call 306-242-1777 or Text 306-514-8056. Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3. Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

